RecButton

RecButton is one button tool for capturing screen + (speaker audio or microphone or mix of both), it’s like Windows snipping tool but for capturing video & audio.

Key features

  • Options for 25,30,60 FPS
  • Capture audio from speaker(loopback), microphone, mix of speaker & microphone, and mute.
  • Camera option.
  • Video Quality option.
  • Portable and ready to capture your screen, you can even run it form external hard disk or flash stick.
  • Simple, initiative, native user interface!

Responsive animation

Recbutton deliver a subtle animation when it’s busy or mixing audio to keep users informed about capturing process, 3 dots animation when busy and percentage progress when mixing audio.

Requirement

Recbutton works on Windows 10, 8, 7 more & faster system resources better & smother video capturing.

Versions History

Version 1.0 (Jan 28 2019)

  • first release.

Version 2.0 (July 5 2019)

  • version 2.0 is more stable and reliable,  it uses a limit amount of memory (RAM), and writes all the captured audio & video directly to the disk.
  • comes with camera option.
  • captures high quality microphone sound.

Download

Download the free version 2.0 RecButton.zip 13.7 MB  (just extract the zip no setup or install needed, you can even run it form external hard disk or flash stick).

Also you can get it from Microsoft Store:

English badge

84 responses so far

  • craigz says:
    January 30, 2019 at 10:37 pm

    Hello!

    I just bought the premium version because I love GIFCAM so much :)

    And for some RecButton it only records one second and then stops and asks me to save?

    thanks,

    craigz

    Windows 10

    Reply
    • Isa says:
      January 31, 2019 at 4:28 pm

      Hello Craig,
      Sorry for that problem, I guess you need to run RecButton as administrator (right click on RecButton.exe then run as administrator), let me know if that helps, I guess if RecButton folder is inside a limited accessibility folder or path, it needs to be run as administrator to write files, I updated RecButton and make it write the temporary captured files in %LocalAppData%\RecButton instead of writing inside its own folder to make it run without administrator privilege, I emailed you the download link, thank you for buying RecButton, I hope you like it).

      Reply
      • craigz says:
        November 7, 2019 at 10:36 pm

        Hiya Isa! I’m so sorry for the late reply! I realized I never followed up 😅 your fix was indeed the issue, thank you so much. I have also bought the MS store version (first purchase on it ever 🤦‍♂️). Thank you SO much for making such fun little apps 🙏

        -craigz

        Reply
  • patomolina says:
    February 11, 2019 at 4:24 pm

    Can in some future capture at 24 fps?
    I send you an email but you do not answer me :(

    Reply
    • Isa says:
      February 13, 2019 at 12:51 pm

      Sorry for not answering your email, I had technical problem with my website email. I don’t know, maybe in the next update I will add a custom FPS option.

      Reply
  • YOSHINOBU INAGAKI says:
    February 13, 2019 at 3:27 pm

    Hi.
    I payed money for full version, 3.5 USD by PayPal.
    But, no information.
    How can I use it.

    yoshy from Japan.

    Reply
  • Sullivan says:
    February 22, 2019 at 10:46 am

    This could use a better microphone recording tools like in audacity, otherwise its really good program and can recommend it.

    Reply
  • S says:
    February 28, 2019 at 10:17 am

    Hello.
    This software is pretty comfortable and I like it.
    I paid 3.5 dollars for PayPal the other day.
    But the limit is not lifted. What should I do?

    from japan.

    Reply
  • Marek says:
    March 24, 2019 at 5:34 pm

    If I filmed through the camsta studio, the sound in the video was fine. The microphone is set to the correct error in my microphone.

    And please, why, if I’m recording through the button, is the background noise of the video rustling and how to fix it?

    I am Slovak my englis speak is no very good :)

    Reply
  • Marek says:
    March 24, 2019 at 5:40 pm

    If i only record through -REC-BUTON- background sound in video is noisy.

    The microphone is set correctly.

    i have 2 microphone.

    How to fix noise?

    Reply
    • Isa says:
      March 28, 2019 at 3:42 am

      Hi Marek, RecButton records raw microphone sound, it does not filter the sound like Camsta studio, you can eliminate background sound if you have noise cancelling microphone, also you can reduce background noise from Windows by reducing microphone boost level.

      Reply
  • Hideo Nakamura says:
    March 28, 2019 at 6:20 pm

    日本語で失礼します。

    free ver. から full ver.へpayしたのですが、full ver.アップグレードされません、
    pay pal より支払いのみ行われていますが、full Ver.へのアップグレードまたは
    ダウンロードはどうすればできますか？

    Reply
    • Isa says:
      March 29, 2019 at 2:35 am

      中村英雄、こんにちは。
      支払った後、あなたはRecButtonのフルバージョンのダウンロードページにリダイレクトされるはずです、私はあなたにダウンロードリンクをメールで送りました。
      RecButtonをお買い上げいただきありがとうございます。

      Reply
  • makoto says:
    April 11, 2019 at 7:17 am

    nothing

    Reply
  • makochyu says:
    April 21, 2019 at 3:00 am

    Hello.

    I paid 3.5 dollars for PayPal today.
    After paying, however, I cannot be redirected to RecButton full version download page. Please emaile me the download link.

    from Japan.

    Reply
    • Isa says:
      April 21, 2019 at 10:06 am

      Sorry about that, maybe it’s a PayPal issue or a browser issue , anyway I sent you an email with the download link,
      Thank you for buying RecButton full version, and I hope you like it :)

      Reply
  • J says:
    April 22, 2019 at 3:35 pm

    Hello, RecButton is excellent, but it does not work for my workflow because it does not display the resolution of the selection area as you select, which needs to be exact for my purposes.
    If you are able to add this one feature, I would be happy to buy.
    Thank you!

    Reply
  • AZ says:
    May 22, 2019 at 7:35 pm

    Hi can you sell this product via gumroad?
    it will be instant grab for me

    reason i want in gumroad so everytime you update the program i just check it your
    gumroad product

    i also like to see popular formats like especially ( GIF , WEBM )
    Why ? i find drawing a border is much cleaner in recording stuff

    while the gifcam exist i sometimes accidentally press the border window and press space and it stop

    Here are some request id like to see in future
    Set Dimension Border , Record certain window , Record in Full screen

    Reply
    • Isa says:
      June 19, 2019 at 1:12 pm

      I don’t know about gumroad? but I will try to publish my apps to different software stores, I tried to submit to Humble Bundle but it’s tedious and a lot of requirements, tax verification and documents, I will try to dedicate time and energy for that, for now you may like to try similar screen recorders that have some of your requests I wrote a list here http://blog.bahraniapps.com/gifcam-alternatives/

      Reply
      • AZ says:
        June 24, 2019 at 1:34 am

        i already bought it and loving it ,

        gumroad is easy to setup and the buyer can download the files on library files so they have easy access for updates or if they lose the app they can redownload it easily

        alright how about to remember the last setting use ?

        well actually the screen recorder is simple and has cleaner ui
        i just wish gifcam interaction is similar recbutton
        ( select border then record )

        thats why im requesting if you can add additional save format for recbutton like WEBM , GIF

        Reply
        • Isa says:
          June 30, 2019 at 2:29 pm

          Thank you for buying RecButton, I may add more encoding options in the future updates, but the reason for choosing MP4 format, is because mp4 is popular format and it’s supported by many playbacks and video editors. I’m going to publish version 2.0 very soon, version 2.0 enhances the stability and the quality of the recording process, also it has an option for a capturing from a resizable camera window.

          Reply
  • Alex N. says:
    June 14, 2019 at 5:37 am

    Hi, I just bought the App on the microsoft store but for some reason i can’t download it. Is it possible for you to send me a download link (I have my paypal receipt if you need to see it).

    Reply
  • Bob says:
    June 14, 2019 at 7:34 am

    Hi I ‘ve also bought the full version where to get it ?

    Also please add somphting to start the rec manually after window selection.
    Cause actually its not easy to take the right moment.

    BEst

    Reply
    • Isa says:
      June 20, 2019 at 1:39 am

      Hi Bob, after paying, PayPal should redirect you to RecButton download page, anyway, please write another comment with your real email, so I can send you the link.
      When making a selection you can hold the mouse button and release it at the right moment.

      Reply
  • Bob says:
    June 23, 2019 at 12:48 pm

    Oki here is my mail, I’ve seen no links after paypal.

    Best

    Reply
  • Syuhei Saito says:
    June 25, 2019 at 1:47 am

    paid for you via this site (not MS).
    Please unlock for me.

    Reply
    • Isa says:
      June 30, 2019 at 2:38 pm

      Hi Syuhei Saito,
      there is a full version and a free version, I sent you the full version link 5 days ago, I hope you like it, ありがとう :)

      Reply
  • Sullivan says:
    August 2, 2019 at 9:50 am

    Would it be possible to add some of the features from the vclip to this?

    such as selecting the recording area before starting to record so one could get exactly the pixel sizes for the video frame.

    Reply
  • MuRong says:
    August 9, 2019 at 6:24 pm

    Hello, can you add the save settings to the local in the RecButton? When you restart the software again, you will not be able to set the software again. Thank you.

    Reply
  • makoto says:
    August 12, 2019 at 2:11 am

    I purchased with PayPal, but I couldn’t download it.
    Please tell me the solution.

    Reply
  • Akie Munakata says:
    August 12, 2019 at 3:35 pm

    Dear Mr.Isa Ali
    Hello.
    My name is Akie Munakata.
    I like RecButton.
    I paid 3.5 dollars for PayPal the other day.
    But the limit is not lifted. What should I do?
    Please contact us at earliest convenience.

    from japan.

    Reply
    • Isa says:
      August 13, 2019 at 3:18 pm

      Hello Mr.Akie Munakata, greetings to Japanese people :)
      after payment PayPal should take you to the full version download page,
      I emailed you the link, thank you for buying RecButton :)

      Reply
  • Otonasi Sanoto says:
    September 15, 2019 at 1:27 pm

    Hello

    I wanted a full version.
    So I paid $3.5 via PayPal.
    But nothing happens.
    What should I do?

    from Japan

    Reply
  • yohohox says:
    October 10, 2019 at 9:20 am

    Are there any other payment methods?
    I can not use PayPal

    Reply
  • Anon says:
    October 10, 2019 at 2:34 pm

    Hi! This is a very nice tool. I was just wondering, what is the difference between the free version and the full version? Thank you!

    Reply
  • yohohox says:
    October 16, 2019 at 1:35 pm

    You have several errors in the program. if the user has 2 monitors, the program does not appear in the center of the screen from which it was launched. and also if you record on the second monitor, the video will be recorded on the first monitor

    Reply
    • yohohox says:
      October 16, 2019 at 1:37 pm

      1 problem is solved simply – Position = poScreenCenter

      Reply
      • yohohox says:
        October 16, 2019 at 1:42 pm

        2. mb :)
        TForm2.Width := Screen.DesktopWidth;
        TForm2.Height := Screen.DesktopHeight;
        TForm2.Left := 0;
        TForm2.Top := 0;

        Reply
        • Isa says:
          October 18, 2019 at 4:07 am

          Thank you for the feedback and code suggestions, it is my fault, I didn’t test RecButton on dual monitor at all!, I mainly work on a single laptop screen, I think your code suggestions will fixt it :), I will make sure RecButton works well on multi-monitor scenario in the next update.

          Reply
  • mori says:
    October 30, 2019 at 5:59 am

    I love recbutton and want a full version type. My OS is win7. The ful lversion works on windows7?

    Reply
  • amir says:
    November 8, 2019 at 10:04 am

    Hi, thank you for your good app. But I paid 3.5 $ for paid versionusing paypal but nothing happened. What should I do?

    Reply
  • Kia says:
    November 8, 2019 at 3:30 pm

    Hi 👋🏻٫ I didn’t redirected to download page after paying for premium. I was wondering what is the problem? Am I missing something?
    Thank you

    Reply
  • nobuhisa says:
    November 12, 2019 at 3:30 am

    Hello

    I wanted a full version.
    So I paid $3.5 via PayPal.
    But nothing happens.
    What should I do?

    from Japan

    Reply
  • Hikaru Ota says:
    December 2, 2019 at 9:08 am

    Hi

    I paid $3.5 through paypal.
    But I have yet to received e-mail with link from you.
    could you help me?

    thanks,

    Reply
  • ky0ju says:
    December 25, 2019 at 4:25 pm

    Hi

    I paid $3.5 via paypal for full version.
    But nothing happens.
    Please send me the download link.

    thank you.

    Reply
  • Susan Thomas says:
    December 27, 2019 at 2:07 am

    Hello

    Can you tell me where the video is saved once the recording has ended? I’m unable to locate it on my Windows 10 PC.

    Thank you.

    Reply
    • Isa says:
      December 29, 2019 at 7:04 am

      Hello Susan,
      after you stop recording, a save dialog will pop up, if you cancel saving you can find the recorded video in the AppData folder
      %UserProfile%\AppData\Local\RecButton

      Reply
  • Shigeru says:
    January 15, 2020 at 1:15 pm

    Hi

    I paid $3.5 via paypal for full version.
    Please send me the download link.

    thank you.

    Reply
  • Lucwagon says:
    January 25, 2020 at 1:58 am

    paid for the premium version. But I never got the premium version. Is there a way that could be emailed to me by change?

    Reply
  • take says:
    February 16, 2020 at 2:09 pm

    hello isa,

    I just purchased full version via paypal.

    But I can’t get the download link so far.

    Reply
  • take says:
    February 18, 2020 at 1:36 am

    i received your email. Thank you!

    Reply
  • take says:
    February 18, 2020 at 1:36 am

    i received your email.
    Thank you!

    Reply
  • H.Tsuchida says:
    February 20, 2020 at 3:08 pm

    I paid $3.50 via PayPal to 2020/1/3 to purchase the full version.
    After that, I thought it would be a full version, so I waited in front of the computer, but now it’s not a full version.
    As it is not the full version now, please deal with it. Thank you.

    H.Tsuchida

    Reply
  • arak says:
    February 26, 2020 at 1:40 am

    Hello.
    This software is pretty comfortable and I like it.
    I paid 3.5 dollars for PayPal the other day.
    But the limit is not lifted. What should I do?

    Reply

