RecButton is one button tool for capturing screen + (speaker audio or microphone or mix of both), it’s like Windows snipping tool but for capturing video & audio.

Key features

Options for 25,30,60 FPS

Capture audio from speaker(loopback), microphone, mix of speaker & m icrophone , and mute.

& m , and mute. Camera option.

Video Quality option.

Portable and ready to capture your screen, you can even run it form external hard disk or flash stick .

. Simple, initiative, native user interface!

Responsive animation

Recbutton deliver a subtle animation when it’s busy or mixing audio to keep users informed about capturing process, 3 dots animation when busy and percentage progress when mixing audio.

Requirement

Recbutton works on Windows 10, 8, 7 more & faster system resources better & smother video capturing.

Versions History

Version 1.0 (Jan 28 2019)

first release.

Version 2.0 (July 5 2019)

version 2.0 is more stable and reliable, it uses a limit amount of memory (RAM), and writes all the captured audio & video directly to the disk.

comes with camera option.

captures high quality microphone sound.

Download

Download the free version 2.0 RecButton.zip 13.7 MB (just extract the zip no setup or install needed, you can even run it form external hard disk or flash stick).

Also you can get it from Microsoft Store: