RecButton is one button tool for capturing screen + (speaker audio or microphone or mix of both), it’s like Windows snipping tool but for capturing video & audio.
Key features
- Options for 25,30,60 FPS
- Capture audio from speaker(loopback), microphone, mix of speaker & microphone, and mute.
- Camera option.
- Video Quality option.
- Portable and ready to capture your screen, you can even run it form external hard disk or flash stick.
- Simple, initiative, native user interface!
Responsive animation
Recbutton deliver a subtle animation when it’s busy or mixing audio to keep users informed about capturing process, 3 dots animation when busy and percentage progress when mixing audio.
Requirement
Recbutton works on Windows 10, 8, 7 more & faster system resources better & smother video capturing.
Versions History
Version 1.0 (Jan 28 2019)
- first release.
Version 2.0 (July 5 2019)
- version 2.0 is more stable and reliable, it uses a limit amount of memory (RAM), and writes all the captured audio & video directly to the disk.
- comes with camera option.
- captures high quality microphone sound.
Download
Download the free version 2.0 RecButton.zip 13.7 MB (just extract the zip no setup or install needed, you can even run it form external hard disk or flash stick).
Also you can get it from Microsoft Store:
Hello!
I just bought the premium version because I love GIFCAM so much :)
And for some RecButton it only records one second and then stops and asks me to save?
thanks,
craigz
Windows 10
Hello Craig,
Sorry for that problem, I guess you need to run RecButton as administrator (right click on RecButton.exe then run as administrator), let me know if that helps, I guess if RecButton folder is inside a limited accessibility folder or path, it needs to be run as administrator to write files, I updated RecButton and make it write the temporary captured files in %LocalAppData%\RecButton instead of writing inside its own folder to make it run without administrator privilege, I emailed you the download link, thank you for buying RecButton, I hope you like it).
Hiya Isa! I’m so sorry for the late reply! I realized I never followed up 😅 your fix was indeed the issue, thank you so much. I have also bought the MS store version (first purchase on it ever 🤦♂️). Thank you SO much for making such fun little apps 🙏
-craigz
I appreciate your comment, thank you for buying RecButton twice, that’s nice of you :)
Can in some future capture at 24 fps?
I send you an email but you do not answer me :(
Sorry for not answering your email, I had technical problem with my website email. I don’t know, maybe in the next update I will add a custom FPS option.
Hi.
I payed money for full version, 3.5 USD by PayPal.
But, no information.
How can I use it.
yoshy from Japan.
Hi Yoshy :)
RecButton is so simple, here is a Japanese page describing RecButton in details https://freesoft-100.com/review/recbutton.html
If you have any questions, please let me know.
Thank you.
This could use a better microphone recording tools like in audacity, otherwise its really good program and can recommend it.
Thanks for your recommendation Sullivan :)
Hello.
This software is pretty comfortable and I like it.
I paid 3.5 dollars for PayPal the other day.
But the limit is not lifted. What should I do?
from japan.
Hi,
After paying you should be redirected to RecButton full version download page, maybe you closed the window or something happened, I emailed you the download link.
Thank you for buying RecButton :)
me too…
If I filmed through the camsta studio, the sound in the video was fine. The microphone is set to the correct error in my microphone.
And please, why, if I’m recording through the button, is the background noise of the video rustling and how to fix it?
I am Slovak my englis speak is no very good :)
If i only record through -REC-BUTON- background sound in video is noisy.
The microphone is set correctly.
i have 2 microphone.
How to fix noise?
Hi Marek, RecButton records raw microphone sound, it does not filter the sound like Camsta studio, you can eliminate background sound if you have noise cancelling microphone, also you can reduce background noise from Windows by reducing microphone boost level.
日本語で失礼します。
free ver. から full ver.へpayしたのですが、full ver.アップグレードされません、
pay pal より支払いのみ行われていますが、full Ver.へのアップグレードまたは
ダウンロードはどうすればできますか？
中村英雄、こんにちは。
支払った後、あなたはRecButtonのフルバージョンのダウンロードページにリダイレクトされるはずです、私はあなたにダウンロードリンクをメールで送りました。
RecButtonをお買い上げいただきありがとうございます。
nothing
Is there anything I can do to help?
Hello.
I paid 3.5 dollars for PayPal today.
After paying, however, I cannot be redirected to RecButton full version download page. Please emaile me the download link.
from Japan.
Sorry about that, maybe it’s a PayPal issue or a browser issue , anyway I sent you an email with the download link,
Thank you for buying RecButton full version, and I hope you like it :)
Hello, RecButton is excellent, but it does not work for my workflow because it does not display the resolution of the selection area as you select, which needs to be exact for my purposes.
If you are able to add this one feature, I would be happy to buy.
Thank you!
Thank you for the comment, I will try to add a selection size feature in the next update.
Hi can you sell this product via gumroad?
it will be instant grab for me
reason i want in gumroad so everytime you update the program i just check it your
gumroad product
i also like to see popular formats like especially ( GIF , WEBM )
Why ? i find drawing a border is much cleaner in recording stuff
while the gifcam exist i sometimes accidentally press the border window and press space and it stop
Here are some request id like to see in future
Set Dimension Border , Record certain window , Record in Full screen
I don’t know about gumroad? but I will try to publish my apps to different software stores, I tried to submit to Humble Bundle but it’s tedious and a lot of requirements, tax verification and documents, I will try to dedicate time and energy for that, for now you may like to try similar screen recorders that have some of your requests I wrote a list here http://blog.bahraniapps.com/gifcam-alternatives/
i already bought it and loving it ,
gumroad is easy to setup and the buyer can download the files on library files so they have easy access for updates or if they lose the app they can redownload it easily
alright how about to remember the last setting use ?
well actually the screen recorder is simple and has cleaner ui
i just wish gifcam interaction is similar recbutton
( select border then record )
thats why im requesting if you can add additional save format for recbutton like WEBM , GIF
Thank you for buying RecButton, I may add more encoding options in the future updates, but the reason for choosing MP4 format, is because mp4 is popular format and it’s supported by many playbacks and video editors. I’m going to publish version 2.0 very soon, version 2.0 enhances the stability and the quality of the recording process, also it has an option for a capturing from a resizable camera window.
Hi, I just bought the App on the microsoft store but for some reason i can’t download it. Is it possible for you to send me a download link (I have my paypal receipt if you need to see it).
No problem Alex, I sent you the download link by email, thanks for buying RecButton , I hope you like it :)
Hi I ‘ve also bought the full version where to get it ?
Also please add somphting to start the rec manually after window selection.
Cause actually its not easy to take the right moment.
BEst
Hi Bob, after paying, PayPal should redirect you to RecButton download page, anyway, please write another comment with your real email, so I can send you the link.
When making a selection you can hold the mouse button and release it at the right moment.
Oki here is my mail, I’ve seen no links after paypal.
Best
I sent you the link, thank you for buying Recbutton, Passez un bon moment :)
Bien reçu Isa ;)
Bonne journée
paid for you via this site (not MS).
Please unlock for me.
Hi Syuhei Saito,
there is a full version and a free version, I sent you the full version link 5 days ago, I hope you like it, ありがとう :)
Would it be possible to add some of the features from the vclip to this?
such as selecting the recording area before starting to record so one could get exactly the pixel sizes for the video frame.
It is possible, I will add your request on the list of RecButton 3.0 features :)
Hello, can you add the save settings to the local in the RecButton? When you restart the software again, you will not be able to set the software again. Thank you.
Yes, I can , maybe in the next version.
I purchased with PayPal, but I couldn’t download it.
Please tell me the solution.
Sorry about that, after payment, PayPal should take you to the download page,
I emailed you the link, Thank you for buying Rec Button :)
I was saved. Thank you.
Dear Mr.Isa Ali
Hello.
My name is Akie Munakata.
I like RecButton.
I paid 3.5 dollars for PayPal the other day.
But the limit is not lifted. What should I do?
Please contact us at earliest convenience.
from japan.
Hello Mr.Akie Munakata, greetings to Japanese people :)
after payment PayPal should take you to the full version download page,
I emailed you the link, thank you for buying RecButton :)
Thank you for sending me URL for RecButtonFullversion.
I was abke to download it.
Hello
I wanted a full version.
So I paid $3.5 via PayPal.
But nothing happens.
What should I do?
from Japan
Sorry about that, after payment, PayPal should take you to the download page,
I emailed you the link, Thank you for buying RecButton :)
Thanks to you I got the full version!
Are there any other payment methods?
I can not use PayPal
Yes, you can get it from Microsoft Store they have many payment methods.
unfortunately I do not use the Microsoft store and Windows 10.
I can buy your product if there are other payment methods :(
Hi! This is a very nice tool. I was just wondering, what is the difference between the free version and the full version? Thank you!
Thank you for your interest :) the full version has more features, such as 30, 60 fps , video quality controller, mixing microphone and speaker sound, option to record from camera…
You can download a full version trial from microsoft store http://www.microsoft.com/store/apps/9p88rb7hggk6?ocid=badge
You have several errors in the program. if the user has 2 monitors, the program does not appear in the center of the screen from which it was launched. and also if you record on the second monitor, the video will be recorded on the first monitor
1 problem is solved simply – Position = poScreenCenter
2. mb :)
TForm2.Width := Screen.DesktopWidth;
TForm2.Height := Screen.DesktopHeight;
TForm2.Left := 0;
TForm2.Top := 0;
Thank you for the feedback and code suggestions, it is my fault, I didn’t test RecButton on dual monitor at all!, I mainly work on a single laptop screen, I think your code suggestions will fixt it :), I will make sure RecButton works well on multi-monitor scenario in the next update.
I love recbutton and want a full version type. My OS is win7. The ful lversion works on windows7?
Yes Mori, RecButton works on Windows 7, 8, and 10.
Hi, thank you for your good app. But I paid 3.5 $ for paid versionusing paypal but nothing happened. What should I do?
I guess PayPal is not available in Iran, maybe you can buy it from Windows Store http://www.microsoft.com/store/apps/9p88rb7hggk6?ocid=badge
Hi 👋🏻٫ I didn’t redirected to download page after paying for premium. I was wondering what is the problem? Am I missing something?
Thank you
Please write another comment with your PayPal email, so I can send you the link.
Hello
I wanted a full version.
So I paid $3.5 via PayPal.
But nothing happens.
What should I do?
from Japan
I emailed you the link, Thank you for buying RecButton :)
Hi
I paid $3.5 through paypal.
But I have yet to received e-mail with link from you.
could you help me?
thanks,
I emailed you the link, Thank you for buying RecButton :)
Hi
I paid $3.5 via paypal for full version.
But nothing happens.
Please send me the download link.
thank you.
Thank you for buying recbutton, the link is in your inbox :)
Hello
Can you tell me where the video is saved once the recording has ended? I’m unable to locate it on my Windows 10 PC.
Thank you.
Hello Susan,
after you stop recording, a save dialog will pop up, if you cancel saving you can find the recorded video in the AppData folder
%UserProfile%\AppData\Local\RecButton
Hi
I paid $3.5 via paypal for full version.
Please send me the download link.
thank you.
Hi 服部 滋 :)
I emailed you the link, Thank you for buying RecButton :)
Thank you.
paid for the premium version. But I never got the premium version. Is there a way that could be emailed to me by change?
Yes Ian, I just emailed you the download link, thank you for buying RecButton :)
hello isa,
I just purchased full version via paypal.
But I can’t get the download link so far.
I emailed you the link, Thank you for buying RecButton :)
i received your email. Thank you!
i received your email.
Thank you!
I paid $3.50 via PayPal to 2020/1/3 to purchase the full version.
After that, I thought it would be a full version, so I waited in front of the computer, but now it’s not a full version.
As it is not the full version now, please deal with it. Thank you.
H.Tsuchida
Hello.
This software is pretty comfortable and I like it.
I paid 3.5 dollars for PayPal the other day.
But the limit is not lifted. What should I do?