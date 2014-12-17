Note:

GifCam comes free from any harmful/adware software. I found some websites hosting GifCam and bundling it with malware/adware/toolbars..

make sure to get it from this official webpage latest version 6.0.

GifCam is easy and fun animated gif making app.

GifCam has a nice idea where the app works like a camera that stays on top of all windows so you can move it and resize it to record your desired area.

When you’re ready, click “Rec” to start recording or click “Frame” to record a single frame.

GifCam is practical

While recording whenever GifCam finds the previous frame is same as the new recorded one it automatically adds delays (milliseconds the frame stays on screen) instead of adding a new frame and increasing gif size.

Add to this GifCam doesn’t draw the whole frame it draws greenscreen (transparent pixels) by comparing the alternately frames and just draw the different pixels, that saves a lot of kilobytes.

Editing

GifCam comes with simple and powerful frames editing,

To delete frames/add or remove delays, click on “Edit” button then right click on the frame you want to edit :

Saving

When you done recording and editing,

you can save your gif in 5 color reduction formats.

*Windows XP doesn’t support “split button” natively so right click on the save button to get the save menu.

GifCam can be used in many creative ways like:

creating an animated painting using MS Paint (264 frames just 17.4 KB !!)

or delivering an animated message in notepad (123 frames just 13.4 KB !!)

or creating a retro gif (monochrome color redaction) from YouTube video (41 frames 219 KB)

Version 2.0

updated 3/June/2013

Add text : with Add text you can write some text in one line or more, set the frames range, position the text , align it left/center/right , add shadow and change the font with the native Windows font dialog.

Two more Frame rate options for more smooth gif: 10 FPS(0.1 second delay) the default. 16 FPS(0.06 second delay) minimum accepted delay in all major browsers. 33 FPS(0.03 second delay) minimum accepted delay in modern browsers , notice that some browsers doesn’t accept 0.03 delay between frames and round it to 10 FPS(0.1 second delay).

Open: open a gif file as you are the one who record it, so you can continue record , edit the frames and the delays, or save it to other color redaction format.

A new way to adjust frames delay: By dragging the delay label (each pixel = 0.01 second)

Shift + dragging will add/remove delays to/from all frames (0.03 second is the minimum delay).

Disable GreenScreen: Shift + Save Button(or any save redaction option).

Capture cursor: useful for demonstrating the mouse interaction.

Nearest: Nearest Uses the (nearest color matching algorithm) which produce a less size gif (this depends on how nearest the colors are).

Full Screen: GifCam ignores recording area and capture the Full Screen.

Recording different frames dimensions (resize while recording).

One Gigabyte Memory usage limit: to prevent slowing down the system.

Getting the recording area dimensions while resizing the app.

Other bugs fixes and tweaks.

Version 3.0

updated 3/december/2013

Version 3.0 comes with five Sweet features and some minor fixes:

Resize: anti-aliasing resize frames by percentage.

Yoyo: adds reverse frames.

Draw Green Screen: with this feature you can create part moving part still gif “cinemagraph” (press shift to draw on one frame).

Preview: preview with size.

Export To AVI: export your record to uncompressed video.

Version 3.1

updated 16/december/2013

One bug fixed: Yoyo feature adds 0 ms delay to all yoyo frames instead of adding yoyo delays.

Version 3.5

updated 10/april/2014

Custom color reduction: snapping color to nearest number.

GreenScreen Paint fill: paint greenscreen outside or inside a closed shape by pressing Ctrl+Click (to paint on one frame press Shift+Ctrl+Click ).

Mouse wheel support: you can use mouse wheel to scroll in Edit window, it is a little feature but it makes a lot of difference :)

Version 4.0

updated 12/July/2014

version 4.0 comes with the three most requested features:

Change green-screen color: To prevent conflict between recorded colors and green-screen color.

Keyboard Inputs: GifCam has only a mouse-centric interface with Keyboard Inputs window you can type some values (delay, resize and delete from to).

Option to store frames on hard Disk instead of memory: Shift + New will save recorded frames in Temporary folder:

%UserProfile%\AppData\Local\Temp\GifCamTemporaryFrames

Version 4.5

updated 10/October/2014

Crop: with the classic nostalgic “Marching ants” selection effect.

Hue And Saturation: Because saturation and shading of two colors generate “good quality looking” gif.

Other Fixes and Changes:

-Fixing double extension “gif.gif” file name problem.

-Renaming “yoyo” option name to “add reverse frames” clearer function name.

-Removing “Add 0.1 Sec Delay” and “Remove 0.1 Sec Delay” options because the right click edit menu is getting bigger and adding delay can be done more practically by dragging delay label or from “keyboard input” window.

-Fixing dragging delay stops.

-Centering all windows to main GifCam window.

-Fixing power of 10 gif size in preview window.

Version 5.0

updated 27/May/2015

Customization:

Customization Window lets you save and customize:

– Three FPS options that appears on the “Rec” split button menu.

– Option for storing temporary frame on hard disk or memory.

– Customization GifCam memory usage limit (default is 1 GB).

– Setting GifCam window size.

– Option for always capturing mouse cursor.

Keep in mind :

– Higher fps means bigger gif file size.

– Using memory option is faster and more performance than using hard disk option.

– When increasing memory usage limit, make sure you have enough memory to use, if you haven’t your system may slow dawn and may crush.

– And finally it is recommended to use the default settings.

Profile:

Profile window present frames size with bar chart and gives profile info of each frame:

the size of the frame in bytes, number of colors, and percentage of green screen.

Profile window is resizable, resize it for bigger bar chart.

Other fixes and changes:

– Drawing green screen and resizing frames are working well together now.

– Fixing the gif file size in the preview window.

– When saving, “Gif.gif” is the default file name.

Version 5.1

updated 1/October/2015

Supporting high dpi display.

27/January/2016

I started a separate project VClip, has the same idea of GifCam but the output is video+loopback audio (speaker sound) http://blog.bahraniapps.com/vclip/

Version 5.5

23/March/2018

I apologize for the “too late update”, and I hope you like the new features :)

Automatically detect and set transparent/greenscreen color.

An option for saving “setting.ini” in the same gifcam directory.

GifCam 5.5 can access/use 4GB address space on 64 bit machines.

fixing “recording outside area” & “black border” for some high screen resolution and scaled displays.

Supporting dropping gif file on the main GifCam window to open it.

Here is more details about GifCam 5.5 http://blog.bahraniapps.com/gifcam-5-5/

Version 6.0

10/October/2019

Quality improvements update

Scalable user interface: GifCam 6.0 scales to fit the display resolution.

Improvement of the transparent/green screen color detection.

Changing the default save name to Date+Ttime.

Updating About dialog and adding support options.

Other minor bug fixes and improvements.

for more details about GifCam 6.0 http://blog.bahraniapps.com/gifcam-6-0/

GifCam is totally free

also supporting the app is greatly appreciated

Download GifCam.zip Version 6.0 718 KB (single exe file no install required)

Compatible With Windows 8,7,Vista,XP.

Tips

Here are some tips for using GifCam:

When recording a video select high quality option that will generate a wider green screen and reduce gif size.

The less color the gif has the less gif size you get, try to balance the quality with the size.

“Delete even frames” is your tool to delete half the frames and keep the animation (reasonable).

Feel free to comment , criticize, and support the app.